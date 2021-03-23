Five feared dead as thousands of refugees flee massive fire at Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Published
At least 20,000 Rohingya have been forced to flee their homes after a huge blaze swept through refugee camps in Bangladesh.Full Article
Published
At least 20,000 Rohingya have been forced to flee their homes after a huge blaze swept through refugee camps in Bangladesh.Full Article
This article is centered over the secessionist demand emerged for a separate land of “Khalistan” from India. Ironically, this..
Five people are feared dead and at least 20,000 Rohingya have fled a huge blaze engulfing shanty homes at refugee camps in..