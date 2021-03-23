Ten people killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket, including a police officer
Ten people are dead following a shooting at a supermarket northwest of Denver - the second deadly US mass shooting in less than a week.Full Article
The Boulder Police Department confirmed 10 people are dead, including one Boulder Police officer, in a shooting at the King Soopers..
A GUNMAN IN CUSTODY, AFTER A DEADLY SHOOTING AT A SUPERMARKET IN BOULDER, COLORADO.