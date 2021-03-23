Gunman Kills 10 People in Grocery Store Shooting in Boulder, Colo.
The shooting comes only six days after another deadly mass shooting in the Atlanta area, which left eight people dead.Full Article
A gunman opened fire inside a Colorado supermarket Monday, March 22, killing 10 people, including a police officer, authorities..
Police are investigating the shooting that took place at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday. At least 10 people were..