Prince Harry has a new job dedicated to mental health, employee coaching
More than a year after stepping back from duties with the British royal family, Prince Harry has a new job with mental health organization BetterUp.
Prince Harry has reportedly taken on a new job as an executive of a Silicon Valley startup.
The company that Harry will be working with focuses on coaching people on their mental health to help people's performance.