Senate Confirms Vivek Murthy as Surgeon General
Published
During the Obama administration, Dr. Vivek Murthy became the first person of Indian descent to become the surgeon general. He will now reprise that role.Full Article
Published
During the Obama administration, Dr. Vivek Murthy became the first person of Indian descent to become the surgeon general. He will now reprise that role.Full Article
Coronavirus cases have been on the rise but there is a glimmer of hope with cases, slowly starting to decline.