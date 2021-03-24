Taylor Swift donates $50,000 to GoFundMe for mother of five who lost husband to COVID-19
Published
Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea are lending a helping hand to a mother of five who lost her husband to COVID-19 days before Christmas last year.
Published
Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea are lending a helping hand to a mother of five who lost her husband to COVID-19 days before Christmas last year.
Taylor Swift and her mother have donated 50,000 dollars (£36,000) to a mother-of-five who lost her husband to Covid-19.
DEAR ABBY: I'm married to the most patient, loving and wonderful husband in the world. Recently, I had a falling-out with his..