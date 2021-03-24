Police have made 14 arrests following a further "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol on Tuesday night.Full Article
Police arrest 14 people following further 'Kill the Bill' protests in Bristol
Police move in to disperse latest 'Kill The Bill' protest in Bristol
Police moved in to disperse demonstrators in Bristol just two days after another protest which descended into rioting in the..
Bristol Riot: What Happened at the ‘Kill The Bill’ Protest?
At least seven people have been arrested in connection with violent clashes at the “Kill the Bill" protest in..
Police release images of 10 ‘Kill the Bill’ riot suspects
National: seven held over riot that marred ‘Kill the Bill’ protest
Seven held over riot that marred ‘Kill the Bill’ protest
