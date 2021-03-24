Massive cargo ship turns sideways, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
Published
A massive cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping, according to saFull Article
Published
A massive cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping, according to saFull Article
A massive cargo ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global..