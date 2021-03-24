Suez Canal blocked by giant container ship run aground
Traffic along one of the world's most important trade routes has come to a standstill as tugboats and excavation trucks do their best to dislodge the 400-meter vessel.Full Article
Several tugboats are working to free the container ship as authorities investigate what caused the mishap.
The Ever Given is blocking the southern end of the passage, causing a rapid build-up of vessels
The Suez Canal has been blocked by a giant container ship that is unable to turn around despite several refloating