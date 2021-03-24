Suez Canal Blocked After Container Ship Gets Stuck
Published
By Wednesday morning, more than 100 ships were stuck at each end of the canal, which carries roughly 10 percent of worldwide shipping traffic.Full Article
Seven tug boats have come to the aid of a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday (March 23) and blocked other..
Several tugboats are working to free the container ship as authorities investigate what caused the mishap.