Man City to install rail seating at Etihad Stadium
Published
Manchester City are to install 5,620 rail seats at Etihad Stadium this summer so they can create a safe standing area should rules around standing change.Full Article
Published
Manchester City are to install 5,620 rail seats at Etihad Stadium this summer so they can create a safe standing area should rules around standing change.Full Article
Manchester City are to install more than 5,000 rail seats at the Etihad Stadium in order to take advantage of any potential change..