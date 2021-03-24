Rachel Levine Is First Openly Transgender Official Confirmed by Senate.
The Senate vote, 52 to 48, followed a contentious confirmation hearing that became a flash point in the battle over transgender rights.Full Article
Levine, the former Pennsylvania secretary of health, is the first openly transgender federal official.
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) questioned Dr. Rachel Levine, Biden’s first transgender Cabinet nominee pick over puberty suppression..