IPL 2021: 'Thala' MS Dhoni unveils new CSK jersey, features camouflage as tribute to Indian armed forces
Published
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni unveiled the new jersey for the men in yellow for ahead of the IPL 2021 seasonFull Article
Published
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni unveiled the new jersey for the men in yellow for ahead of the IPL 2021 seasonFull Article
The jersey features camouflage as a tribute to the country's armed forces and it also has three stars atop the franchise's logo to..