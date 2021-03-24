Patriots player Justin Herron honored for helping stop a sexual assault in Arizona
Tempe police honored Justin Herron, an offensive lineman for the New England Patriots, and Phoenix resident Murry Rogers for saving the woman.
Two bystanders, one of whom is a New England Patriots football player, are credited with helping to intervene and stop an attempted..