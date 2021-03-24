Johnny Depp has been refused permission to appeal a High Court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and made her fear for her life.Full Article
Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal 'wife beater' ruling
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal against damning High Court ruling
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Johnny Depp has been refused permission to bring an appeal against a damning High Court ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber..
-
UK court rejects Depp bid to appeal 'wife beater' ruling
SeattlePI.com
-
Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal against damning High Court ruling
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Lawyers arrive at court as decision to be made in Johnny Depp case
Newsflare STUDIO
Johnny Depp’s lawyer arrived at Royal Courts of Justice in London today (March 25) as the judge prepares to rule on Depp’s..
-
Johnny Depp to find out if he can appeal against ‘wife beater’ ruling
Belfast Telegraph
-
Johnny Depp to find out if he can bring appeal against ‘wife beater’ ruling
Belfast Telegraph
-
ShowBiz Minute: Hammer, Depp, AMC
USATODAY.com
-
Johnny Depp seeks retrial against Amber
IndiaTimes