UK: Royal Navy jet crashes
Published
A Royal Navy jet has crashed in Cornwall, according to local news. Local police said that two people were injured but were not in danger of death.Full Article
Published
Emergency services were seen rushing towards the scene of a jet crash in Cornwall, UK, on March 25. A Royal Navy Hawk T1 crashed in..
Cornwall Air Ambulance says it responded to reports of an 'aircraft engine failure' in Helston, with two people on board suffering..