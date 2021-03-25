Britain unveils £50 Alan Turing bank note celebrating WWII codebreaker
Alan Turing's image, along with a landmark mathematical formula he developed, will be featured on Britain's highest-value banknote.
LONDON (AP) — The rainbow flag is flying proudly Thursday above the Bank of England in the heart of London's financial district..