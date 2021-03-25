Colorado Shooting Suspect to Make First Court Appearance
Published
Because of the seriousness of the charges, the judge will almost certainly not set a bond.Full Article
Published
Because of the seriousness of the charges, the judge will almost certainly not set a bond.Full Article
Across Boulder, Colorado, tributes are held for the ten people killed at the King Soopers store shooting as the gunman is scheduled..
The man suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder Monday is expected to make his first court..