Nuggets gear up for postseason by landing Aaron Gordon in deadline trade with Magic
Published
The Orlando Magic continue its roster overhaul, sending forward Aaron Gordon to Denver for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round pick.
Published
The Orlando Magic continue its roster overhaul, sending forward Aaron Gordon to Denver for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round pick.
Aaron Gordon, who acknowledged asking the Magic for a trade this week, is heading to the Nuggets in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J...