NFL won’t require players, coaches to get vaccinated
Published
The league and NFL Players Association have expressed support for vaccination efforts but will stop short of mandating vaccines.Full Article
The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said that while the NFL hopes players, coaches and staff will get vaccinated, it..