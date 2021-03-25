Death Toll from Texas’ Winter Storm Rises to 111
Published
Officials previously had said that the storm, which devastated the state’s power grid in February, had killed nearly 60 people.Full Article
Published
Officials previously had said that the storm, which devastated the state’s power grid in February, had killed nearly 60 people.Full Article
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has returned to Houston following backlash over his family trip to Cancún, Mexico, during his home state’s..
A boater in Louisiana captured dozens of trees covered in icicles on a lake in Louisiana which resembled a scene from Disney's..
[NFA] An Arctic air mass delivered bone-chilling temperatures to parts of the U.S. unaccustomed to frigid weather, leaving millions..