Suez blockage is holding up $9.6bn of goods a day
The stranded mega-container Ever Given is costing $400m an hour in goods that can't be moved east or west.Full Article
The cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal is holding up traffic that carries nearly $10 billion worth of goods every day, so a quick..
Lloyd's List values the Suez Canal's westbound traffic at roughly $5.1 billion a day, and eastbound traffic at around $4.5 billion..