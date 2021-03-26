Buffalo radio host Rob Lederman fired for comparing Black women's skin tone to burnt toast
Rob Lederman has been fired after a racist exchange where he compared his toaster settings to Serena Williams, Halle Berry and Gayle King's skin.
It appears to be Rob Lederman comparing skin tones initially, and then Chris Klein joins. The voice of Rich "Bull" Gaenzler can be..