A demonstration that took place outside a school after a teacher showed a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed in a class was "disturbing", a cabinet minister has said.Full Article
'Disturbing' to see protest outside school over Prophet Mohammed image, says minister
School protests over Prophet Mohammed image
Students and families protest a school where a teacher showed an image of the Prophet Mohammed in a religious studies class.
Teacher suspended as parents protest after image of Prophet Mohammed shown in class
A teacher has been suspended and their school has been forced to apologise after a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed was shown in..
Protest outside school over Prophet Mohammed image 'unacceptable', say education chiefs
A protest that took place outside a school after a teacher showed a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed in a class was "completely..
