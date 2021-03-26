A scientist has called for vaccinated people to be allowed to meet up with each other and to travel freely, saying there is no scientific reason why this should be forbidden.Full Article
Vaccinated people should be able to meet up and go on holidays, says scientist
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
State of Emergency: One Year of COVID-19 in Alabama
A look back at a year unlike any other in North Alabama
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Europeans Furious About New Lockdowns
Protesters clashed with police in Germany and Croatia and some took to the streets in Switzerland on Saturday as new..
Eurasia Review