Retailers will be able to stay open until 10pm six days a week when they welcome back customers following months of closures in the third coronavirus lockdown, says the government.Full Article
Non-essential shops able to stay open until 10pm when COVID restrictions ease
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How Protest Movements Define The Limits Of COVID Lockdowns, And The Perils Of COVID Denial – OpEd
Eurasia Review
*The devastatingly incompetent and corrupt government of Boris Johnson*
Ever since the first Covid lockdown was declared..
You might like
More coverage
Here's when the COVID-19 vaccine will open to all Indiana residents, plus changes to the mask mandat
WTHI
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state plans to open vaccine distribution to every Indiana resident 16 and older on March 31.