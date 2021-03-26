Beloved Children's Author Beverly Cleary Dies at 104
Cleary penned more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies, saying she began writing because children told her there were no stories about kids like themFull Article
The beloved writer created the feisty characters of Henry Huggins and Ramona Quimby.
The iconic author Beverly Cleary has passed away at 104.