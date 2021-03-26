Marquette hires Texas' Shaka Smart to replace Steve Wojciechowski as men's basketball coach
Published
The Golden Eagles will replace Steve Wojciechowski with Shaka Smart, who will become the first Black head coach in Marquette history.
Published
The Golden Eagles will replace Steve Wojciechowski with Shaka Smart, who will become the first Black head coach in Marquette history.
Shaka Smart, who coached Texas for the past six seasons, has been announced as Marquette's new head basketball coach, replacing..
The Marquette Golden Eagles made a splashy hire Friday, hiring Shaka Smart as their new men’s basketball head coach.