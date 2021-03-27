Report Clears France of Complicity in 1994 Rwandan Genocide
Published
Panel finds France reacted too slowly in appreciating the extent of the horror that left over 800,000 deadFull Article
Published
Panel finds France reacted too slowly in appreciating the extent of the horror that left over 800,000 deadFull Article
A commission that spent nearly two years uncovering France's role in 1994's Rwandan genocide has concluded that the country reacted..
By Subir Bhaumik*
Islamist radicals in Bangladesh has been continuously on the streets, braving COVID-19 and threatening..