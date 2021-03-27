Dozens Gunned Down in One of Myanmar’s Bloodiest Days Since Coup
The killings took place on a holiday honoring the army. A dissident called it “a day of shame for the armed forces.”Full Article
People in Myanmar protesting the military's seizure of power, which has sparked widespread violence in the country, have a new tool..
At least 18 people have been killed and dozens wounded across Myanmar in the most violent crackdown yet by security forces against..