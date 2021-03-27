UK reports 58 COVID deaths and 4,715 cases in last 24 hours
Published
The UK has reported 58 coronavirus deaths and 4,715 cases in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
Published
The UK has reported 58 coronavirus deaths and 4,715 cases in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
India reported highest infections of 2021 on March 27 with 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total toll to 1,19,08,910. Union..
There have been no further deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland recorded within the last 24 hours by the Department of Health..