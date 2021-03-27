No. 12 Oregon State ousts No. 8 Loyola Chicago, advances to Elite Eight of men's NCAA Tournament
Published
The Beavers, picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12 in the conference's preseason poll, prevents Ramblers from repeating 2018 Final Four run.
Published
The Beavers, picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12 in the conference's preseason poll, prevents Ramblers from repeating 2018 Final Four run.
It's wasn't best game to open men's Sweet 16, but it was good enough for Oregon State, now one win from the Final Four after..
The Beavers would clinch a 20-win season and reach the Elite Eight with a win over Loyola Chicago.