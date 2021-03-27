A six-year-old boy has found a fossil up to 488 million years old while digging in his garden with a fossil-hunting set he received for Christmas.Full Article
Boy finds 480 million-year-old fossil using set he got for Christmas
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Six-year-old boy finds fossil dating back millions of years in his garden
A six-year-old boy has found a fossil dating back millions of years in his garden after receiving a fossil-hunting kit for..
Belfast Telegraph