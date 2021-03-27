Dillian Whyte knocks out Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar rematch
Published
Dillian Whyte produces a fine display to stop Alexander Povetkin in their rematch in Gibraltar.Full Article
Published
Dillian Whyte produces a fine display to stop Alexander Povetkin in their rematch in Gibraltar.Full Article
Dillian Whyte brutally knocked out Alexander Povetkin in round four to get his rematch revenge on Saturday night in Gibraltar. The..
Dillian Whyte is gearing up for a crucial rematch with heavyweight foe Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, but almost 80 per cent..