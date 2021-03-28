Myanmar protests continue a day after more than 100 killed
Protests were held in Yangon and Mandalay, the country's two biggest cities, as well as elsewhereFull Article
Protesters and soldiers clashed in Mandalay, Myanmar, as more than 100 people were killed in the country on Saturday March 27.
Anti-coup protesters took to the streets on Armed Forces Day — which marks the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation..