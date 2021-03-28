Eddie Murphy has said he is "very moved" to have been inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, at the organisation's show in honour of works by entertainers and athletes of colour.Full Article
Eddie Murphy 'very moved' by Hall of Fame honour at NAACP Image Awards
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eddie Murphy among those honoured at NAACP Image Awards
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Eddie Murphy has been inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the organisation’s show which highlighted works by..
You might like
More coverage
Eddie Murphy among those honoured at NAACP Image Awards
Eddie Murphy has been inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the organisation’s show that highlighted works by..
Belfast Telegraph