Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Published
World champion Lewis Hamilton has held off Max Verstappen to claim the 96th Formula One win of his career.Full Article
Published
World champion Lewis Hamilton has held off Max Verstappen to claim the 96th Formula One win of his career.Full Article
The Mercedes driver remarkably held off Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take his first win in a season-opening grand prix since 2015..
World champion Lewis Hamilton just held off Max Verstappen to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and clinch the 96th Formula..