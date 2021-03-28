Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 has surged to more than 321,000 after the government acknowledged underreporting its total by around 60%.Full Article
Mexico underreported COVID deaths by 60% - toll now stands at 321,000
Mexico's real Covid-19 death toll now at over 321,000 - 60 per cent higher than official figures
Mexico's government acknowledged today that the country's true death toll from the coronavirus pandemic now stands above 321,000,..
