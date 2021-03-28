'Excited for this new chapter': Jason Derulo expecting first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes
Published
Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together. The two shared they "couldn't be more excited."
Published
Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together. The two shared they "couldn't be more excited."
The 'Savage Love' hitmaker is adding father to his resume as he announces he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena..
Jason Derulo announced some exciting news to his fans this weekend – he’s going to be a dad! The 31-year-old singer is..