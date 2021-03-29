'My life flashed before my eyes': Abbie Quinnen speaks of burns suffered in YouTube stunt
Published
Actress and dancer Abbie Quinnen has spoken of how she suffered third-degree burns during an attempt to copy a YouTube video.Full Article
Published
Actress and dancer Abbie Quinnen has spoken of how she suffered third-degree burns during an attempt to copy a YouTube video.Full Article
Actress and dancer Abbie Quinnen has revealed that a YouTube stunt left her in hospital requiring continuous treatment for burns.