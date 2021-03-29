Czech Republic’s richest person dies in Alaska helicopter crash
Petr Kellner built business empire ranging from insurance to mining after collapse of communismFull Article
Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest man, has been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska.
A contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska's backcountry crashed, killing the..