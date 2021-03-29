Cargo ship Ever Given partially turned in the Suez Canal. But 'don't cheer too soon,' official says.
Published
One of the largest ships in the world was partially refloated and turned in the Suez Canal on Monday. Blockage could end 'very soon.'
Published
One of the largest ships in the world was partially refloated and turned in the Suez Canal on Monday. Blockage could end 'very soon.'
As of this morning, 367 vessels are still waiting to pass through the canal.
SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday, as..