UK records 23 COVID deaths - with more than 30 million first vaccine doses given
Published
The UK has recorded 23 coronavirus deaths and 4,654 cases in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 23 coronavirus deaths and 4,654 cases in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
India-Bangladesh relations have seen ups and downs in the past 50 years. Since Sheikh Hasina became Bangladesh Prime Minister in..
BUCHAREST (AP) — A 104-year-old Romanian woman has received her second COVID-19 vaccination shot, becoming the oldest person in..