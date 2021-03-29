Brisbane lockdown: Eight new cases of community transmission overnight
Published
Eight new local cases of COVID-19 have been added to Brisbane’s growing cluster, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed.Full Article
Published
Eight new local cases of COVID-19 have been added to Brisbane’s growing cluster, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed.Full Article
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 5pm this afternoon after Queensland recorded 10 new cases of Covid-19..
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 5pm this afternoon after Queensland recorded 10 new community cases of..