Chris Scott asked to explain quarter-time encounter with Lions
Published
The AFL has asked Geelong coach Chris Scott to explain his behaviour in Friday night’s testy exchange with Brisbane players at quarter-time.Full Article
Published
The AFL has asked Geelong coach Chris Scott to explain his behaviour in Friday night’s testy exchange with Brisbane players at quarter-time.Full Article
The AFL handed Chris Scott a suspended sanction of $10,000 for his quarter-time interaction with Lions players but they could..
The Geelong coach received a $10,000 suspended fine for the quarter-time incident with Lions players at GMHBA Stadium on Friday..