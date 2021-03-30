The most likely origin for coronavirus was transmission from a bat to humans via an unidentified intermediate animal species, according to a long-awaited World Health Organisation (WHO) report due to be published today.Full Article
COVID 'likely' transmitted from bats to humans via unknown animal, WHO report says
