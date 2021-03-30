The week-long standstill on the Suez Canal meant a tough decision for shipping officials: take a much longer route, or sit it out.Full Article
Suez Canal disruption: Where are the ships that decided to try another route?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US Military Using Alternatives To Suez Canal In Middle East
Eurasia Review
By C. Todd Lopez
Last week, the container ship "Ever Given" became lodged in the Suez Canal, the 120-mile long man-made..
You might like
More coverage
Massive Container Ship Blocking Suez Canal Freed
Eurasia Review
Officials with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said Monday the massive container ship that had been blocking the canal has been..