PayPal to let users pay for purchases at checkout using Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency
Published
Payments processing giant PayPal announced Tuesday it will let users 'checkout with Crypto,' offering options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Published
Payments processing giant PayPal announced Tuesday it will let users 'checkout with Crypto,' offering options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
PayPal is embracing cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.
According to a report by Reuters, PayPal will announce on..