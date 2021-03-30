Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca vaccine to over 60s in most cases
Published
The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should only be routinely given to people over the age of 60, Germany's federal and state health ministers have decided.Full Article
Published
The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should only be routinely given to people over the age of 60, Germany's federal and state health ministers have decided.Full Article
France has extended its coronavirus lockdown, while Germany has started to demand negative tests from French visitors before..
Banking services on Tuesday will also remain affected as bank unions and employees continue to protest as part of a two-day..