The UK "should be regarded as a model for other white-majority countries" although it cannot be considered "a post racial society", a government-ordered review has found.Full Article
UK should be 'model for other white-majority countries', race review finds
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK should be 'model for other white majority countries', race review finds
Sky News
The UK "should be regarded as a model for other white-majority countries" although it cannot be considered "a post racial society",..
The NPT: From Promise To Reality – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Establishment Role In Anti-Asian Bigotry – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Joe Biden is no better than Trump in advocating de facto white supremacy with his foreign policy, and corporate media fan the..